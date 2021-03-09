Inhaled smoke could raise risks of COVID-19 for firefighters, expert warns

“With all the PPE we were wearing and all the cleaning, I really didn’t think it was going to be possible to catch it,” Aldecoa told the CPF Firewire podcast last summer. “The only way I could think of catching it was, we use iPads, and they sometimes get overlooked in the cleaning process. That’s my theory.”

Like many firefighters across the country, who stay in top shape to meet the physical demands of the job, he believed his healthy lifestyle would prevent infection.

“When I first heard about this, I heard about older people being hospitalized,” he said.

Aldecoa, 47, was less fortunate than Buckley, whose case was mild enough to manage without hospitalization. After testing positive, Aldecoa went to the hospital, but doctors sent him home to quarantine, saying his lungs looked alright. That was a Monday. By Thursday, Aldecoa returned to the hospital, where doctors determined his lungs had filled with fluid.

David Baker, another Anaheim fire captain, had an even worse experience with COVID-19 – he was placed in a medically induced coma to help his recovery.

Since his release in July, Baker has been battling with the unknown.