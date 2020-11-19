In speech, McSally thanks voters, wishes Kelly well

Her loss to Kelly gives Arizona two Democratic senators for the first time in almost 70 years. But Kelly will have to stand for re-election in 2022, what would have been the end of McCain’s term.

McSally thanked Ducey for the “blessing to serve the great state of Arizona, especially during these times of unprecedented challenges.”

She said that despite the “dysfunction” in Congress, she worked “tirelessly to seek common ground, to find pragmatic solutions that make a real, tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Reflecting on her two years as the junior senator from Arizona, McSally shared her pride in fighting for “our military heroes.” She cited the memorable experience of ride-alongs with Border Patrol and local police, of touring the border wall with ranchers, of meeting four Navajo Code Talkers and of interacting with so many “inspiring Arizonans.”

She also praised communities and universities for stepping up for each other during the pandemic.

McSally choked up when she spoke of being a survivor of sexual assault while in the military – a story she first shared publicly during a Senate hearing on assault in the military.