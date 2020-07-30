In pandemic, dairy farms pivot from restaurants to food banks

In May, Arizona began easing restrictions related to the pandemic, and restaurants restarted limited dine-in service.

Little by little, restaurant demand for dairy products started coming back, Baker said, but it was still lower than normal.

Since school has been out, Arizona Milk Producers has focused on giving more dairy products to schools around the state free of charge, Baker said.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time working with school food service directors that now have summer feeding programs going and alternative programs so those kids can get the food they need,” he said.

Arizona Milk Producers started looking at other consumers of dairy products to give product to. One of its bigger targets: food banks, which have seen an increase in patrons and demand, according to Angie Rodgers, CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network.

Once the economic pain of the pandemic took hold, some larger food banks that normally saw 700 or 800 people a day were seeing up to 2,000 people, Rodgers said, while smaller food banks run by churches or community centers saw at least double their demand.

“I do think that (dairy) is a valuable and wanted commodity by consumers,” she said.