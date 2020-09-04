ICE ramps up arrests, including 67 in Arizona

Randy Capps, director of research for U.S. programs at the Migration Policy Institute, said the administration is acting as if the pandemic were over, so it’s “going to go back to large-scale immigration operations.”

Capps questioned ICE’s claim that it focused its efforts on immigrants who “preyed on men, women and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims.”

He noted that the more than 2,000 people nabbed by ICE had 1,089 criminal convictions between them, and that many of those with convictions may have had more than one. The others only had charges filed against them, if that, Capps said.

“We don’t know what share of the total number of people that ICE pulled in actually had these convictions,” he said.

In a statement this week on the arrests, ICE said that about 85 percent of those it arrested had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges. The vast majority of charges and convictions cited by the agency were for assault, domestic violence and family offenses.

Of six Arizona arrests highlighted by the Phoenix field office, convictions included drunken driving, aggravated assault, domestic violence, sexual molestation and leaving the scene of an injury accident, among others.