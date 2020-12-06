How ASU, UArizona are riding the waves of COVID-19

Humble said ASU President Michael Crow tried to replicate the community relationships that UArizona fostered but struggled to establish the same cooperation.

ASU’s provost, Mark Searle in an announcement on Nov. 7, named students’ off-campus behavior as an issue. But one student said those guidelines are inconsistent and vague.

“I think a lot of it is off campus, but there are ways on campus to spread it really easily,” said Lane, who remained in her dorm for the semester, even with a schedule packed with online classes.

Lane said she felt well versed on the school’s requirements for on-campus living but school leaders offered little help – beyond wearing a mask and keeping distance – when it came to ASU’s COVID-related code of conduct.

“There’s a lot of different ways that they try to handle it, and that makes it confusing because you don’t know what to expect,” Lane said.

'Pushing as hard as we can'

In September, ASU faced criticism from students, on-campus organizations and anonymous watchdog accounts on social media for its changing methods of calculating the rate of positive tests it makes public on its website, which the critics said gave the appearance of fewer cases on campus than the reality.