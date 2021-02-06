How Arizona university students and faculty are joining the race in mask innovation

The strips can be affixed to the front of any mask and are designed to detect proteases, or “protein-cleaving molecules,” produced from an infection of COVID-19.

“I guess part of the inspiration for (the mask) came from at-home pregnancy tests,” said Jesse Jokerst, professor of nanoengineering at the UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering and lead principal investigator of the project. “The concept of an easy-to-read, compact testing approach felt useful.”

The test strip is equipped with a blister pack that the user will squeeze, releasing nanoparticles that change color when proteases from the novel coronavirus are detected. Although the sensor strips do not replace a traditional COVID-19 test, they can be used to monitor exposure, researchers said.

“I always say to think of it like a smoke alarm,” Jokerst said. “When it goes off, it doesn’t necessarily tell you the fire is in your bathroom, kitchen or bedroom. Instead, it alerts you to take some action.”

The project, which received $1.3 million from the National Institutes of Health, plans to quickly collaborate with a manufacturer to produce the sensors for those in at-risk settings. For now, the team continues testing.