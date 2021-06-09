Hot, dry forecast offers little relief as wildfires rage in Arizona

A half-dozen wildfires were burning close to 140,000 acres across Arizona and growing, as heat, wind and drought conditions complicated firefighting efforts, officials said.

The largest of the blazes, the Telegraph Fire near Superior, grew by 11,000 acres between Monday and Tuesday morning to more than 71,000 acres, and led to additional evacuation orders in the region. More than 1,400 firefighters were fighting it and the 66,000-acre Mescal Fire near San Carlos by Tuesday afternoon.

Weather officials said little relief is in sight, with forecasts of heat, continued drought and winds likely to bring “erratic” fire behavior that threatens firefighters’ health and makes it more difficult to bring the situations under control.

“The heat dries out the surrounding trees, brush and grass, making areas more susceptible to burn and catching on fire,” said Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson. “And the hotter it gets the more susceptible firefighters are to heat-related illness.”

He said the forecast calls for nearly a 10-degree increase in temperature around Globe and Tucson through this weekend.