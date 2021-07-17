Hiking trails on Piestewa, Camelback will close during extreme heat

PHOENIX – Several of the most popular hiking trails in metro Phoenix, including both trails on Camelback Mountain and those around Piestewa Peak, will be closed temporarily when temperatures rise to unsafe levels, the city Parks and Recreation Board decided this week.

The board approved a pilot program to restrict access to hiking trails whenever an excessive heat watch is issued by the National Weather Service. Phoenix has more than 41,000 acres of desert parks and mountain preserve land, and in 2020, more than 6.2 million hikers visited the trail system, according to a report from park officials.

“To help with that recommendation, extended summer hours are in effect annually from June through September at North Mountain Park and Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, and Pima Canyon Trailhead in South Mountain Park/Preserve,” the board said in a news release.

The vote came after a request from the United Phoenix Firefighters Association to restrict access to Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak because of the number of rescue calls firefighters respond to on those trails. In 2020, there were 284 mountain rescues across the city, including 89 on Camelback and 40 on Piestewa. The 284 rescues were an increase from 255 in 201 and 250 in 2018, according to fire officials.