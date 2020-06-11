Heat-relief providers face two battles: Arizona summer and COVID-19

“We know there is a possibility that the virus will impact the people that we serve,” said Mike Hanosh, a spokesman for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “We absolutely know that if we don’t provide heat relief for members of our community, people will die.”

Heat-relief stations extend aid beyond the homeless population, also serving the elderly and people with mental health illnesses, who, Yardley said, are more likely to underestimate the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and suffer more from them.

Yardley said traffic to the stations has increased because the pandemic has closed malls, libraries and restaurants, where homeless people used to go for refuge from the sun and a drink of water.

At a Phoenix City Council policy meeting Tuesday, officials decided libraries, senior centers and other municipal buildings will remain closed to slow the further spread of COVID-19. The council also allocated an additional $10 million in federal CARES Act funds to provide pandemic relief to “vulnerable populations,” although it did not specify how that money would be used.

Last week, Mayor Kate Gallego opened part of the Phoenix Convention Center to host a respite center for those experiencing homelessness. The venue remains closed to the public.