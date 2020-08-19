Health officials report increases in drug overdoses, suicides during COVID-19 pandemic

“It has to be extracted from many different sources. You kind of have to get down to the county or the city level,” he added.

However, one way he said similar data is being collected is through the number of calls placed to behavioral health crisis providers, and the experiences of behavioral health crisis workers at this time.

TBD Solutions, along with the American Association of Suicidology, the Crisis Residential Association and the National Association of Crisis Organization Directors, has published two COVID-19 impact surveys, in which the concerns of behavioral health crisis workers were documented.

“The complexity of calls, or conditions that people are presenting to these levels of servicing has increased,” Atkinson said.

The survey drew responses from 597 crisis providers and staff, with one respondent saying there has been an, “Increase in substance use issues, increase in relapses of substance use issues, increase in severity of mental health symptoms.”

For those who work in crisis call centers, such as suicide hotlines, 37% reported being overwhelmed due to service demand within a two-week period, and 44% reporting being overwhelmed by clinical intensity.