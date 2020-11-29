Kelly already playing part ahead of next week’s swearing-in

Kelly and McSally were facing off in a special election to fill the remainder of late Sen. John McCain’s term, which McSally was appointed to fill temporarily in 2018. Because it’s a special election, Kelly can be sworn as soon as election results are certified.

McSally smoothed the way two weeks ago when she conceded to Kelly, and in her farewell address to the Senate last week when she wished him well.

In an interview this week on Arizona Horizon, Kelly said he expects to be sworn in Tuesday or Wednesday, and get to work immediately. “If there are votes that day, I’ll be voting on the floor of the United States Senate after I’m sworn in.”

Fitch said that even though Congress is in a lame-duck session between the election and inauguration, lawmakers still must deal with important matters, including COVID-19 relief and a Dec. 11 deadline to pass a budget and avert a potential government shutdown.

“There are many pressing national challenges that are facing the country and facing the Congress,” Fitch said. “So Senator-Elect Kelly is going to have a lot on his plate.”