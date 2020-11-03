Game and Fish searches for poaching suspect in Heber

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a recent poaching of an adult mule deer buck near Heber.

The mule deer buck was found near Borrow Tank off Forest Road 210 in Game Management Unit 4B. It had been shot with a firearm and left to waste on either Oct. 24 or Oct. 25, 2020.

Justin Winter, Arizona Game and Fish Department Wildlife Manager, said the public will play a “vital role” in finding who is responsible.

“This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona,” Winter said. “It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 800-352-0700, or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt, and refer to case #20-003559. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 from Game and Fish’s Operation Game Thief Program. All callers are confidential and can remain anonymous upon request.

