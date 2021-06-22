From doughnuts to pot to cash, incentives rise as Arizona vaccination rates slide

Linzy Volm, a medical assistant for Commerce Medical Group who helped at the Mesa location, said more people turned up than she’d expected.

“I think it helps, giving a reward for (the shots),” she said. “But it kind of sucks that it has to come down to people being bribed to get vaccinated.”

President Joe Biden has a goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults at least one vaccine dose by July 4. As of last week, 65% of adults had at least one shot, while about 55% of adults were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Arizona, about 60% of adults have at least one dose, while about half of adults have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Vaccine administration in the U.S. has dropped off since April, when the nation hit a high of 4,348,818 new doses administered on April 8. Arizona has also seen a decrease – falling from a high of 77,176 doses on March 31 to fewer than 30,000 every day so far in June.