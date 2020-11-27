Food banks receive government assistance to fill bellies during the holidays

“We were able to get an outside food delivery service with that extra money to be able to reach families that we haven’t been reaching since the pandemic because they’re simply afraid to come to the food bank to pick up the food,” he said.

St. Mary’s has adjusted in other ways, too. Since the start of the pandemic, it has lost about 80% of its volunteers, although some remain committed to service.

“It’s good to help out other people who are in need, so if I have the time why not go help out,” said Gary Winthorpe Frank, a volunteer.

On Navajo Nation land during one trip earlier this month, Brown said, an 8-mile-long line of cars waited for about 1,200 boxes of food, but some families went home empty-handed.

“There are 56 chapter houses on the Navajo Nation,” he said. “We were working with five or six of them when the pandemic started. We’re now working with 54 of the 56 chapters.”

St. Mary’s changed its ways to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that have become common business practice – no-contact pickup allows families to drive their cars and have volunteers place the food in car trunks or the beds of pickup trucks.

