Feds kill 4 Mexican gray wolves, days after announcing population gains

“Just like a dog that smells a leftover meal in the garbage and knocks over the garbage can, wolves will go for stinky-smelling stuff,” Robinson said.

“What happens over and over is the wolves are drawn to areas where cows died of non-wolf causes. They scavenge on the carrion and then they find themselves close to other vulnerable live cattle,” he said.

Major said carcass removal is easier said than done.

“Animals die out there on the range, and always do, and it’s not only just our livestock,” he said. “As far as a rancher having to remove his cows well, who’s going to remove the elk? Who’s going to remove those other animals that draw the wolf?”

While the wolves are endangered, section 10J of the Endangered Species Act includes exceptions – what Robinson calls loopholes – that allow experimental populations like the Mexican gray wolf to be trapped, hunted or killed if the federal agency deems it warranted.

Aislinn Maestas, the Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday that the purpose of animal removal is to attempt to influence or change wolf pack behavior, reducing potential for repeated wolf depredations on livestock, “while continuing to promote wolf recovery.”