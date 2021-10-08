Experts: No short-term answers to problem of drought, water shortages

The drought has been aggravated by climate change, witnesses said, which has led to warmer, drier conditions that have reduced the runoff from Rocky Mountain snowmelt that would normally recharge rivers and aquifers in the region.

Kelly pointed to the $8.3 billion for water projects that is included in the massive infrastructure bill that recently passed the Senate and is awaiting action in the House, and asked what kind of long-term relief that might bring.

“Here’s the thing,” he said. “There is no country in the world – no country in the world – that is better at solving big problems when we put our mind to it. We can solve this.”

Buschatzke said there is “no end to the list of potential projects that could benefit Arizona, the lower basin and Lake Mead,” including water recycling projects in Southern California, enhanced storage and desalination projects in Arizona and the Sea of Cortez.

He said he sits on a panel that has determined a Sea of Cortez desalination project would be economically feasible, but that such a project is still eight to 10 years away. That’s why continued cooperation between states in the Colorado basin as well as the U.S. and Mexican governments remains a key element, he said.