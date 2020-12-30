Experts fear state hate crime numbers for 2020 will soar

“There are a range of reasons why people would not want to contact law enforcement at all,” Etcubañez said, such as their immigration status or ability to speak English. “Contacting law enforcement is not going to be something that everyone is comfortable with or willing to do.”

Galindo-Elvira said that the FBI report may not represent every hate crime that occurred in 2019, because the police – or even the victim – may not always see a bias motivation behind an attack. Without that, he said, “an assault can only be viewed as an assault.”

“Those are only the reported hate crimes, so we know that there have to be more that have happened across the spectrum,” he said.

Brooks said there “needs to be better training of law enforcement with respect to what is a hate crime, what do you look for, how do you investigate it and, more importantly, how do you support people in your community.”

Data in the Uniform Crime Reporting Program is self-reported by police departments, not all of whom participate. But it is still widely cited by advocates, despite its flaws.

And advocates urge people to remember the communities affected by the numbers and statistics in the report.