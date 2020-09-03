EPA unveils Western office to focus on abandoned mine tracking, cleanup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans Wednesday for a new office that will focus on tracking and cleaning up abandoned mines in Western states, a particular problem in Arizona with uranium and other mines.

The unveiling of the Office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains was welcomed by officials from the states where it will be operating, including Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Director Misael Cabrera. He said during Wednesday’s announcement that he looks forward to “innovative yet practical solutions that respect local concerns.”

“I commend EPA for establishing a Western lands-focused office that will address the complex problems associated with hardrock mine cleanups,” Cabrera said of the office that will be based in Lakewood, Colorado.

The office will have jurisdiction over mining and environmental issues unique to states west of the Mississippi River, according to the EPA, which said it placed the office out West to be more focused on issues there and to combat environmental issues more directly and efficiently.

“It’s going to, I think, make the (cleanup) work better and … more accessible to communities that have these issues,” said Doug Benevento, EPA’s acting associate deputy administrator, said at the press conference to announce the office.