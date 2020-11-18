Ducey warns of rising infections, but no state mask mandate

“Public health officials and physicians agree masks are the No. 1 step we can take today to protect our public health,” Gallego said. “The virus is surging in Arizona, our health care leaders are very worried about capacity. We have the chance to save lives.”

State health director Dr. Cara Christ said that the positivity rate for cases in all but two Arizona counties was above 10%, raising serious concerns.

Ducey said Christ will issue the emergency order to ensure masks are worn in schools and on school buses. Ducey said he wants schools to stay open because it's the best thing for children.

“Despite the best efforts of teachers and parents, no one can argue, kids have already missed out on far too much learning due to this pandemic,” Ducey said.

He also said the state would start providing COVID-19 tests at the main Arizona airports in Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson, and that it will invest $25 million to bolster hospital staffing. That money can be used to hire staff or provide bonuses.

Arizona had approximately 3,500 hospitalizations on a daily basis in mid-July during the peak of last summer’s surge but fewer than 500 some days in late September before the latest rise started.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0