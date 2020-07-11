Ducey’s order delaying Arizona school start has one lawmaker questioning his authority

This direction comes after the Arizona Department of Education’s road map for reopening offers districts many possible options, including a mix of online and in person classes. Part of the framework includes social distancing, wearing face masks and screening students as they enter schools. Schools across Arizona are currently grappling with how to pay for these and other new additions to district procedures.

However, even more funding issues loom for Arizona schools. As classes went online after the state ordered schools to close March 16, legislators allowed the same state funding for online students as those who attended school in-person. Mesa legislator Udall said the governor, under an emergency declaration, can continue to use federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars to make up for the state’s difference in online and in-person student funding. However, there has not been a permanent change to state education funding that equalizes online and in-person funding.

The Department of Education didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment for this story.

In a June 12 email, department spokesperson Morgan Dick said that the “guidelines presented in the roadmap are a series of suggestions and are not mandates for schools,” and that the department is continuing “to work with Governor Ducey and his team, as well as the Legislature to ensure that schools have all the tools they need to safely reopen the brick and mortar facilities next school year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0