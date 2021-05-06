Drug overdoses surge in pandemic, piling tragedy upon tragedy

TUCSON — It was a Tuesday afternoon, two months into the pandemic, when Theresa Guerrero got the call from her brother-in-law: Her son, Jacob, had been found unresponsive.

She was standing in the middle of a Ross store in south Tucson picking out a pillow he’d asked for, throwing it to the floor as she raced toward the exit.

Jacob was a cyclist, a tennis player — a trusting, good man — but he’d grown lethargic of late and quit pursuing his active lifestyle. The pandemic only made things worse.

He’d been working as a Postmates driver for a couple of months. One day, his mother saw straws in his car and wondered whether he was using cocaine. But when she confronted Jacob, he brushed her off.

“He was, like so many other people, really lonely, and I remember he would go on drives by himself just to get out of the house,” Guerrero said. “I have to wonder if he had been able to see other people, would they have noticed what he was going through before I did?”

By the time she drove the 7 miles to Jacob’s house last May 30, six paramedics were hovered over him. Guerrero doesn’t remember a lot about that moment, other than screaming out to strangers as they loaded her only son into an ambulance, assuming their silence meant the inevitable was coming.