Drug cartels increasingly smuggle fentanyl across the border

From April 2020 through March 2021, there were nearly 97,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S., and 75% of those involved an opioid. In the same 12-month period the year before, 73,000 overdose deaths were reported, with 71% involving an opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jacob Guerrero, 31, was one of those fatalities. He died in May 2020 after taking cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl. His mother, Theresa Guerrero of Tucson, believes the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in his drug use and death.

“He was, like so many other people, really lonely, and I remember he would go on drives by himself just to get out of the house,” Guerrero told Cronkite News earlier this year. “I have to wonder if he had been able to see other people, would they have noticed what he was going through before I did?”

Cartels that cook and move fentanyl across the U.S.-Mexico border are largely responsible for overdose deaths like Jacob’s. They import precursor chemicals from India and China to make the drug, but U.S. officials report the cartels recently have begun producing the chemicals on their own, essentially eliminating the middleman.