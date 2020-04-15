Driving’s down – and that’s driving down insurance claims, premiums

CFA Director of Insurance Robert Hunter said in a conference call Monday that with claims dropping, continuing to charge policy holders the same premiums when they are no longer driving to work and school every day would be overcharging them.

The CFA urged auto insurance companies in March to provide immediate relief to customers and this week released a report card grading companies on their responses to the pandemic. Companies were graded on the amount of relief they are providing, the timeframe in which the relief applies and the method in which it is being delivered.

American Family, which said Tuesday that it will provide $10 million in relief to Arizona drivers, got an A on the CFA report card. One-time checks for $50 per vehicle insured will be sent within the next few weeks, which averages to be $100 per household, the American Family statement said.

State Farm, which insures about 17% of drivers in Arizona, received an A for giving customers a 25% credit for premiums owed between March 20 and May 31, or about $20 per month per vehicle insured, said a State Farm spokesperson.