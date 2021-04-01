Diné College fights to keep Navajo culture alive during pandemic

“One of the assistants (at the museum) had me help him put the rug weaving loom together,” she said. “And while he was doing that, he was telling me stories of his grandmother, and he was singing and it was all in Navajo.”

Hearing about relatives of any age dying of COVID-19 has created a sense of duty to learn the language more deeply, Interpreter said.

“There’s always been this talk about our elders because they are the knowledge holders,” she said.

Roessel said it’s important to carry on, even when relatives and friends are lost, because “we’re one generation away from losing our language, one generation away from losing art or one generation away from losing our stories.”

The most recent statistic available on speakers of the Navajo language is from the Census Bureau in 2015, and counts just fewer than 170,000 speakers.

But at the same time, Roessel, said the Navajo Nation is one generation away from preserving the Navajo language, learning about the arts, the crafts and the skills.

“Yeah, we’re in unprecedented times, but we’re always in unprecedented times,” he said. “We’ve always been on the brink. That’s part of the balance, and our culture is about balance and harmony.”