Democrats pass independents, can’t overtake GOP in Arizona voter registration

“In a global pandemic, I think many people expected that we would see lower turnout… that would make it more difficult for them to be engaged,” Bolding said. “But in fact, we’ve seen the complete opposite.”

Democrats’ gains at the ballot box, like their gains in registration, were mixed. Biden was the first Democrat to win the presidential vote in Arizona in 24 years and the election of Sen. Mark Kelly gave the state two Democratic senators for the first time in almost 70 years. But Republicans maintained control of both chambers of the Legislature in addition to capturing many local races.

Requests for comment from the Arizona Republican Party were not returned. But Jason Mollica, a communications professor at American University, said the Democratic Party still has its work cut out for it.

“I don’t think in any stretch the imagination should Democrats be celebrating,” said Mollica, pointing to the party’s inability to turn the “blue wave” many had expected, both nationally and in the state.

“It’s something to be said for them to turn a red state into a blue state,” he said. “But it’s not something where, OK, we can sit back now on our laurels and know that we won. There still needs to be work.”