COVID relief highlights complexity of issues facing Native Americans

Green said she covers the windows in the house’s back rooms to keep out the cold Montana winters, when temperatures can dip below zero. Many windows are broken or too drafty to keep the house warm, she said.

“The housing authority, they’re supposed to be the authority,” Green said. “They’re supposed to be there for us, they’re supposed to be helping us maintain these places and giving us equipment so we could maintain these places. … But they won’t help me.”

Green said when she moved in about 25 years ago, the housing department helped with rental assistance, but that stopped. Green applied for rent and water assistance through the tribe and has been told by the housing department her one-time assistance check is on the way.

Tribal members like Green said they are troubled by the lack of transparency from their government on how CARES Act funding was spent. On June 21, 2021, Green and fellow tribal members Laura Smith and Leona Gopher protested for accountability outside the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council office in Browning.

Business Council members, including current tribal Chairman Timothy Davis and Blackfeet public information officer James McNeely did not return multiple requests for comment about how CARES Act funds were spent.