COVID-19 worries mean no holiday party for most offices

“I think the idea is companies still would like to try to get people together,” Challenger said. “Even if it’s only virtually to do something other than talk about business, like getting people together within an organization to connect with each other, in some way is meaningful.”

The annual holiday party is important to staff at the Phoenix IT company Adopt Technologies, said Brett Helgeson, its president and CEO.

“We genuinely like hanging out with each other,” Helgeson said.

Office culture is vital and the office party is one way for co-workers to connect, he said. With so many employees working from home because of the pandemic, he said it “was even more critical that we get together in some fashion and have some sort of event.”

But not everyone in the office is comfortable with larger gatherings, so this year’s party will be shaped by COVID-19.

“We want to be really conscientious and respectful of all parties, but at the same point in time, afford people the opportunity to get together,” Helgeson said.