COVID-19 vaccine test subjects weighed risks, rolled up their sleeves

Shah said the first step in a clinical trial is determining who is eligible for the vaccine trials, which is determined through a lengthy medical screening. After that, researchers will start an administrative file and inform the participant of any and all risk involved.

“Once you throw your hat into the ring, they send you quite a bit of information,” said Horvath. When she learned of all the risks involved, including the fact that she would not receive a live strain of the virus, it put her at ease.

The next step is testing participants with a nasal swab and blood-antibody tests to determine if they currently have COVID-19, or had it in the past. Finally, participants will receive either the vaccine or a placebo, which is most likely a saline solution.

One month later, participants return, and the same procedure would be performed a second time.

While some people might be hesitant to volunteer for these vaccine trials, Shah said this is standard for clinical research from his own work in the medical field, and now as the subject of one in Phoenix.