COVID-19 on pace to become third-leading cause of death in Arizona

But other health experts in the state said the disease could “easily” become one of the biggest killers in the state this year.

“I think it’s definitely within the realm of possibility – of course that’s not a guarantee because there are things that we can do policy-wise to lower the fatality rate,” said Joe Gerald, an associate professor in public health policy and management at the University of Arizona.

The daily ADHS numbers for COVID-19 indicate the disease would become the third-leading cause of death compared to other causes over six months whether 2018 statistics are used or an average of death reports for the 10-year period from 2008-2018.

COVID-19 appears to have already eclipsed opioid deaths, which was the headline-grabbing epidemic of recent years. The health department reports that 6,500 people have died of an apparent opioid overdose since June 15, 2017, a rate of less than 2,200 deaths a year on average.

Ping Yang, an epidemiologist at Mayo Clinic, agreed with Poynter that it may be too soon to declare COVID-19 a leading cause of death, simply because the question of sorting out mortality rates can get a little complicated.