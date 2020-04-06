COVID-19 in Arizona: Weekend surge in cases, but flu threat appears less this year

“I think people have been much more aware of good hygiene practices, like hand hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and staying more physically distanced from others,” Rigler said. “That can have a dramatic impact on transmission of all diseases, including flu or COVID.”

Major disaster declaration approved in Arizona

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday approved Gov. Doug Ducey’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration for Arizona, which will make available more federal assets and resources for the response to COVID-19. In a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Ducey said the declaration “will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever.”

School stayed open as COVID-19 spread on Navajo reservation

Arizona public schools closed March 16, but a boarding school on the Navajo Nation Reservation stayed open for one more day of classes, and school employees met for at least two additional days, according to the Arizona Republic. Health officials say 354 cases of COVID-19 have been found on the reservation, and leaders are working to contain the outbreak. After Rocky Ridge Boarding School in Kykotsmovi closed, at least four employees and two students fell ill with symptoms similar to COVID-19, the newspaper reported. After the death of one employee, a 55-year-old education technician whose cause of death has not been revealed, Rocky Ridge confirmed at least one case of COVID-19 with the school.