COVID-19 in Arizona: ‘Testing blitz’ announced to check 60,000 more Arizonans

PHOENIX – To increase statewide testing for COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan Monday to test up to 60,000 Arizonans over the course of three weekends.

Starting May 2, the state and its health partners plan to mount an Arizona Testing Blitz, with onsite and drive-thru testing. Testing sites include some Banner Health facilities and Walgreens stores, and criteria will be set by each individual location. Testing sites and dates will be continuously updated, the announcement said.

“Arizona has placed an emphasis on ramping up testing, but we need more,” wrote Ducey, whose March 30 stay-at-home order is set to expire Thursday.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is among the organizations addressing the need for more testing. About 5,000 local firefighters, law enforcement officers and other first responders will have access to COVID-19 antibody testing starting Monday, the insurance giant said.

Antibody testing is meant to determine whether someone has developed antibodies after being exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic.