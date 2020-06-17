COVID-19 in Arizona: Medical professionals urge face mask requirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PHOENIX – With COVID-19 cases rising by more than 1,000 a day since June 10, more than 800 Arizona medical professionals have signed letters urging the state to require the use of face masks in public.

Lee Ann Kelley, president of the Maricopa County Medical Society, told Cronkite News on Wednesday that wearing masks in public will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while allowing the Arizona economy to continue reopening. The surge in cases has coincided with Gov. Doug Ducey’s lift of the his stay-home order on May 15, followed by a crush of Arizonans celebrating Memorial Day.

In his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Ducey gave Arizona mayors and county leaders the authority to implement requirements if they deemed them necessary.

The county medical society started the call for a face mask policy Friday in a letter to Ducey, according to The Arizona Republic. In two other letters to the governor, more than 800 medical professionals in the state have urged for the use of face coverings.

Although Ducey tweeted Wednesday that people should wear masks in public, Kelley said that still isn’t enough. He has made such recommendations before, she said, but many people dismiss the advice because they’re fixed in their beliefs and because Ducey and other leaders do not wear masks in public.