COVID-19 cases could push hospital beds, staff to limit, official says

If Banner gets to 125% of bed capacity, Bessel said it would “cause quite a bit of stress on our health care system,” but she does not think it would require drastic steps like “a triage situation.”

“We have a lot of plans in place to be able to meet that demand, but it is going to be stressful on our healthcare system and we won’t be the only one.”

Poynter said Arizona DHS has put a number of measures into place to help hospitals manage bed capacity, including a “surge line” that allows hospitals that don’t have the capacity to care for a patient to search online and find an available bed.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association said hospitals will be able to share the load across the state.

“The good news is hospitals have come together during this pandemic response,” said Holly Ward, the association spokesperson. “Chances are, we will see spikes in the communities. But we are very optimistic that we won’t be in the situation where it’s statewide – there, there are no beds available.”

Bessel stressed that the 125% projection is just that – a projection – and that what Arizonans do can keep hospital beds open for people who need care.

“Strong mitigation now will help us not get to that 125%. I ask everybody out there to take personal accountability, especially as it relates to this holiday week,” she said.

