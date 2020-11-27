COVID-19 cases could push hospital beds, staff to limit, official says

While Banner often runs at a high capacity in winter, Bessel said the COVID-19 patients being admitted this winter “are very sick. They take a lot of staff to take care of them and this adds extra load” on staff.

“It’s all of these factors that add up to a significant, significant stress that our healthcare system is experiencing as we care for COVID patients going into the surge,” Bessel said.

If Banner gets to 125% of bed capacity, Bessel said it would “cause quite a bit of stress on our health care system,” but she does not think it would require drastic steps like “a triage situation.”

“We have a lot of plans in place to be able to meet that demand, but it is going to be stressful on our healthcare system and we won’t be the only one.”

Poynter said Arizona DHS has put a number of measures into place to help hospitals manage bed capacity, including a “surge line” that allows hospitals that don’t have the capacity to care for a patient to search online and find an available bed.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association said hospitals will be able to share the load across the state.