COVID-19 in Arizona: What you need to know about the novel coronavirus

PHOENIX — As new cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed across the globe, and some closer to home, here’s what you need to know about the fast spreading respiratory virus.

As of March 4, there is one confirmed case and one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Arizona, state health officials report. Presumptive positive means tests in Arizona determined the person has the virus, but the diagnosis has yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona’s single confirmed case was diagnosed in January, shortly after a man in the Arizona State University community returned from Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus was first detected in late December. University officials say that man has recovered and been released from isolation.

Thirty-four people have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Arizona. One was confirmed positive, one was presumed positive, 27 were negative and results are pending on five others. Because of medical privacy laws, authorities will only reveal ages and the county where the affected individuals reside.