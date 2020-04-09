Coronavirus putting pressure on food and shelter nonprofits

In addition to housing 13 families on-site, the nonprofit opened a day care for children of its clients who have to continue to work, because Boys & Girls clubs and day cares have been suspended.

“Our clients know that we’re there for them, they know that they are safe,” Taylor said.

When clients enter Family Promise and Flagstaff Shelter for services, staff members ask them a series of questions to evaluate whether they have been exposed to COVID-19 or might be sick.

Flagstaff Shelter has taken over operation of a 123-room motel to isolate and quarantine individuals and families. Altenbaugh said she had to bring in additional staff to extend services at the motel.

“We really do believe that housing is health care and simply by not having a roof over your head you are more medically vulnerable than the average person,” Altenbaugh said.

The goal for the nonprofit is to have room for enough people to quarantine or isolate somewhere that isn’t the shelter or the ICU, if they don’t need to be hospitalized.