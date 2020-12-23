Communities struggle to make best use of COVID homeless aid

At the end of November, the city was still working on the necessary paperwork to get its financial aid, Sullivan said. In the meantime, it has relied heavily on local nonprofits that focus on homeless assistance to help make up for the lack of resources, Sullivan said. It’s also been seeking help from private donors and foundations for food, transportation, and medical and mental health services until it gets funding for additional shelter space, he said.

Sullivan said HUD’s delay in providing spending guidelines meant “some delays in services.” For example, One Roof set up 12 portable toilets and hand-washing stations around city encampments, but after four or five months, donations ran out and it had to stop offering the services.

Firehouse Ministries, a large shelter in Birmingham, said it’s waiting on homeless funds to install Plexiglas and other pandemic-era safety features in order to increase its capacity from 50% to 80%, said Anne Wright Rygiel, executive director at the nonprofit.

“I’m just hoping we get the money soon, while we are in the midst of the pandemic,” she said. “There is so much need, and the balance between keeping our current guests safe and increasing our numbers to help those sleeping outside in the cold is becoming more tenuous every day as the temperature drops.”