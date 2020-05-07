Celebrations scrapped, flights canceled and tears shed: College graduation in the era of COVID-19

Still, she said, “It’s OK to mourn events that aren’t going to happen anymore.”

Jennifer Guzman, 21, political science and public service major at ASU

Jennifer Guzman’s parents came to the United States from Mexicali, Mexico, to give her new opportunities, but her pathway to college wasn’t easy.

Growing up in Yuma, she was part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Migrant Education Program that helps migratory students graduate from high school. Guzman’s father works in the fields around Yuma.

“We are not always expected to graduate, or to even go to college,” Guzman said.

When her parents found out that her graduation ceremony was moved online, they were disappointed.

“My parents even talked about renting a house for a week,” Guzman said. “We wanted to make sure that whatever family wanted to go was able to, because I’m the only one who’s ever been in this position.”

Guzman hoped ASU would offer another option for graduating seniors.

“I think it came as expected with everything else getting canceled,” she said. “But at the same time, it was kind of disheartening that they wanted to shift everything online.”