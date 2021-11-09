Car-crazy Phoenix tops all U.S. metros for consumer spending on transportation

Another possible factor is the area’s classic car culture. Muscle cars, lowriders, street racers and supercars are commonly seen in the Valley, which also is home to a host of collector-car auctions and shows each year.

“There’s no better place to be for someone who loves cars,” said Larry Oliver, manager of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Classic Car Show at Talking Stick.

For many, cars are more than just a tool to get around. They’re an obsession, “a disease,” in Oliver’s words, and a source of community for the people who care about them.

“They’re there at the (car) show every week. They never miss a week, and they meet their friends there, and for some of the guys, they’ve been meeting up there for years,” Oliver said.

As home to one of the world’s largest collector car auctions, metro Phoenix also has an entire industry of businesses dedicated to the sale, storage and refurbishing of collector cars.

“That attracts people from all over the world to buy them, of course, and they keep them right here,” Oliver said. “And then that leads people to buy homes here, either as full-time residents or winter visitors.”

It’s a niche part of the car market, but there is a lot of money connected to it.