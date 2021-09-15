Brnovich joins Ducey, vows to block Biden’s business vaccine mandate

Under the business portion of the plan, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration will develop regulations requiring “all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated” or “produce a negative test result” at least weekly before coming to work. The White House estimates that more than 80 million workers would fall under the rule.

It is unclear how many would be affected by the rule in Arizona, but Census Bureau data showed that there were 6,191 businesses in the state with at least 100 employees in 2018.

Some Arizona companies are already requiring staff to be vaccinated, said Garrick Taylor, executive vice president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.

“For those employers, this will be less burdensome than for those employers who do not already have this policy in place and are quickly studying how to stand up a vaccine program in their workplace,” Taylor said.

The policy may already be gaining acceptance nationwide. An August survey of U.S. businesses by brokerage firm Willis Towers Watson found that “over half (52%) of employers could have one or more vaccine mandate requirements in the workplace” by the end of the year.