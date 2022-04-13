 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blankets of color harder to find during Arizona’s subpar wildflower season

  • Updated
  • 0
Marigold bloom

Desert marigold bloom outside Goldfield Ghost Town in Apache Junction on March 17. The perennial can be found in Arizona, southern Nevada and southwestern Utah, as well as in Sonora, Mexico, and Texas.

 Samantha Chow/Cronkite News

APACHE JUNCTION – Poppies are beloved wildflowers in Arizona. Their vibrant orange and yellow petals stand out against the drab desert and signify the coming spring.

But Arizonans won’t have much luck finding many poppies this year. And some experts fear the future will have fewer Mexican and California poppies – as well as lupine, chicory, fiddlenecks and a host of other wildflowers – as the Southwest continues to heat up and dry out.

This wildflower season is “below average,” thanks to “a really dry winter,” said Michelle Thompson, chief of communications for Arizona State Parks & Trails.

“Even though we had some rain late in the winter, it was already past the germination period,” she said.

Angelica Elliott, assistant director of public horticulture at Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, said rainfall and soil temperatures are crucial for annual wildflowers to begin to bloom.

A “spectacular wildflower season” requires at least 1 inch of rain per month from October to March, she said, and soil temperatures in the fall need to range from 50 to 60 degrees to enhance germination.

People are also reading…

“(These) seasons happen maybe once every 10 to 15 years,” Elliott said. “These are mass carpets that just knock your socks off.”

Although there weren’t any carpets this year, flower lovers can find “little throw rugs of wildflowers” through April, Elliott said.

Thompson said one of the best places to find poppies is at Picacho Peak State Park, between Phoenix and Tucson.

The superbloom of 2019 was Arizona’s last “really good wildflower year,” Thompson said, adding, “The mountainsides (of Picacho Peak) were almost completely orange with blankets of poppies.”

Rain was a crucial factor that season.

From October 2018 through March 2019, Picacho Peak received almost triple the precipitation as the same period in 2021-22, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

But Picacho Peak isn’t the only place you might find poppies this year. Thompson recommends also checking out Lost Dutchman State Park east of Apache Junction.

Elliott recommends looking for a variety of wildflowers at South Mountain in Phoenix, the Superstition Mountains near Gold Canyon and Estrella Mountain Regional Park in the southwest Valley.

“Typically a lot of our wildflowers grow in rocky soils or desert washes where rainfall naturally runs through,” Elliott said, noting that’s why wildflowers often are found along roadsides. When rain runs off the pavement, moisture accumulates and enhances germination.

“I was heading east towards the Superstition Mountains, and along the roadsides I saw quite a bit of lupine,” Elliott said. “I was surprised, but pleasantly surprised.”

Although the beloved poppies and other annual wildflowers will be scarce, Thompson and Elliott said perennials, which require less water, may still be found in small pockets. They include globe mallow, chuparosa and brittlebush.

“They’re less dependent on the rainfall,” Elliott said. “They don’t care when they get their rainfall; they’re just going to bloom.”

It’s hard to know for certain, but Elliott predicts Arizona will see more average to below-average wildflower seasons like this year’s.

“With climate change and the amount of rainfall we’re receiving in the desert, it can really impact our wildflower season,” she said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 dead in multi-vehicle car wreck on US 93 near Wickenburg

Authorities say one person has died in a multi-vehicle car wreck on a highway just outside of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports the crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes but shut down traffic in both directions. The closures are expected to last for several hours. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. 

2 dead in Apache Junction after a motorcycle and car collide

Authorities say two people are dead after the three-wheeled motorcycle they were riding was struck by a car in Apache Junction. Police say the driver of the car allegedly ran a red light at an intersection before colliding with the motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and may have been driving impaired. A man and a woman were killed in the crash, but police haven’t released their names and ages. The name and age of the suspect also haven’t been disclosed yet. Police say the driver was being treated at an Apache Junction hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Arizona man gets 4-year sentence in pandemic loan fraud case

A Phoenix-area man faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to falsely claiming non-existent employees and business revenues when applying for $3.5 million in federal pandemic relief loans in 2020. The sentence imposed Thursday on 48-year-old James Theodore Polzin of Gilbert included an order that Polzin pay over $2.2 million in restitution. According to federal officials, Polzin used a portion of the proceeds of the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans for his own personal benefit, which included purchasing a Porsche, a home, and stashing money offshore. Polzin pleaded guilty last fall to wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

Juvenile lifer seeks reprieve amid broader push for leniency

Juvenile lifer seeks reprieve amid broader push for leniency

Attorneys for an Arizona man who was sentenced to life in federal prison for crimes he committed as a juvenile are pushing for his time to be cut short. The U.S. Supreme Court made that possible in a 2012 ruling that said only the rare, irredeemable juvenile offender should spend life in prison. Riley Briones Jr. was convicted of murder and other gang-related crimes on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community in the 1990s. His attorneys say he got his GED, ministers to other inmates and has a spotless disciplinary record. Federal prosecutors have said he should remain imprisoned, arguing he's minimized his role in crimes that terrorized the reservation.

Phoenix police: Man accused of fatally running over a victim

Police in Phoenix say they arrested a suspect after a man was fatally run over by a vehicle. They say 62-year-old Paul Scott has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Scott has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Police say officers were called to the scene late Friday night after receiving reports of a man being struck by a car in a parking lot. They say the victim died from his injuries. His name and age haven’t been released yet. Police say Scott and the victim got into a confrontation about an hour before Scott allegedly ran the victim over with his car. They say Scott remained at the scene until police arrived.

Man dies after jumping out of moving bus on Arizona freeway

Authorities say a man who was fatally struck by several vehicles on a freeway north of Phoenix had just jumped out the window of a moving bus. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the man reportedly was acting irrationally on a Greyhound bus about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say the man opened the emergency hatch on one of the windows and jumped out, landing on the roadway near Sunset Point in the Black Canyon City area some 44 miles (70 kilometers) north of Phoenix. DPS officials say several vehicles hit the man, who died at the scene. The man’s name, age and hometown weren’t immediately released. Authorities say the incident closed a southbound section of I-17 for about six hours, delaying inbound traffic into metro Phoenix.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN urges Mexico to tackle ‘alarming’ rise in disappearances

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)