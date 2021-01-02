Biden firm on uranium-mining ban around ‘jewel’ of the Grand Canyon

“There’s no doubt that, especially the Indian nations up there, some of them got hurt with uranium mining in the ’50s,” Johnson said. “But that was run by the government. And they had no rules or regulations.

“So to say that people today would be doing something like that, even if they wanted to, that’s crazy because there’s too many people watching them,” he said.

The most-important reason the Gosar and Johnson cite for more mining is the need to reduce U.S. reliance on foreign countries for our uranium.

“We can’t rely on somebody for the security of our country, on foreign countries,” Johnson said. “Our power plants, we have to see all of the things that we need. We have, you know, hospitals use a tremendous amount of uranium. It’s just a rare earth that we really, really need for the survival of our country.”

Bahr said moratorium opponents are “fishing for an argument” with their national security claims.

“If you look at the testimony on the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, there are actually some security experts that testified on that,” Bahr said. “I mean, first of all, Canada and Australia, are the two main places where we’re getting our uranium. So that is not a very good argument.”