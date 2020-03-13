Ballot zombies: Early voters’ choices made moot by Democratic shakeup

It has become more of an issue as early voting has grown in popularity in recent decades.

“Early voting has really expanded so much in the last two decades, in a way that it hadn’t in the past,” Schwartz said. “It should probably be addressed by state legislatures and the rest who do it, in the sense of limiting the time allowed beforehand to vote in the primary elections.”

State election officials could not immediately say how many early ballots in Arizona were returned by March 3 — Super Tuesday, which completed the Democratic shakeout — but just under 300,000 had been returned by the start of this week, with about a half-million still out. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission reported that 75% of Arizona voters cast early ballots in the 2016 presidential election, one of the highest rates in the nation.

Jonah Goldberg, editor in chief at The Dispatch, thinks election officials may have made early voting too convenient and that the problem of phantom candidates on the ballot is only likely to increase.

“It used to be that you needed some sort of special dispensation to mail in your ballot, like if you were serving on a military base overseas,” Goldberg said. “But now it’s simply a way to pander to people’s expectations that they shouldn’t be bothered to make the effort.”