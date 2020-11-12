AZ poverty rate continued fall in 2019, still topped national rate

She said the problem has been masked by “a general sense that the Arizona economy was doing pretty well in 2019.”

“I think it always overlooks the low-wage workers who don’t have the ability to participate as much in a positive and healthy economy,” Zwick said. “The unfortunate part of this is that it takes a crisis like this (COVID-19) to really help people understand how so many Arizonans struggle day-to-day.”

Children are not the only ones being left behind.

May Mgbolu, an economic policy analyst for the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, said that while the sustained decline in poverty was “great news,” the prosperity was “not a shared story” for all Arizonans, especially in communities of color.

Mgbolu pointed out, for example, that the poverty rate for Native Americans in Arizona was 28.6% in 2019, well above the national rate of 23% for that group.

Dave Wells, research director of the Grand Canyon Institute, said Arizona has relatively high populations of groups less likely to share in economic growth, including Native Americans, Latino immigrants and those without college degrees. That explains, in part, why Arizona’s poverty rate has continued to lag the U.S. as a whole, he said.