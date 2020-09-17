ASU researchers developing coronavirus test that could get results in 10 minutes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TEMPE — Arizona State University researchers are working on a home-based coronavirus test that could deliver results within 10 minutes rather than 24 to 48 hours, university officials said Wednesday.

Researchers want to create a rapid, saliva-based test that can “quickly determine whether the virus is present,” said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, director of the ASU Biodesign Institute, which is overseeing its COVID-19 research and testing efforts.

Results of tests conducted at university locations come back within a day or two, he said. He spoke about the research in answer to a question about potential tech advances, part of a regular coronavirus update session. LaBaer — who emphasized that research is in the early stages — said the goal is to develop a device that can be distributed for home use. He said researchers are “developing a device that has lab-on-a-chip technology.”

During the update, ASU leaders also said the number of people who have tested positive for the virus has remained steady since Labor Day, but the next seven days will determine whether the long weekend led to a rise in overall cases.