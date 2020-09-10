ASU President vows to release cumulative COVID-19 testing data

ASU officials said they had not previously included cumulative totals since they began tracking cases on Aug. 1 because that number fluctuates drastically from day to day and does not give an accurate picture of where the university stands in transmission spread and active cases.

“We have what we actually consider an accurate picture,” Crow said.

Crow said people who test positive do not remain positive, so when they’re cleared, they’re no longer counted as a positive case. Under the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals released from quarantine are not retested for three months, and then only if they show symptoms. This is to avoid false positives in which a person may have traces of COVID-19 in their system but not a transmittable amount that warrants isolation.

However, other universities and state and federal health departments have been sharing cumulative totals since the start of the pandemic in March. The University of Arizona has updated its COVID-19 testing results with daily positive numbers and the cumulative total since testing began July 31.