ASU drops new Cronkite dean for allegedly racist remarks

“Over the last 24 hours I have been made aware, along with President (Michael) Crow, of concerns about her past treatment of students, and in particular, students of color, at Loyola University in New Orleans,” Searle’s email said. “Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is unwavering at Arizona State University. We will be looking into the concerns brought to our attention.”

When asked about charges made by their students and alumni, officials at Loyola also issued a statement declaring their commitment to diversity, but otherwise declined to comment.

The investigation was prompted by claims made by Whitney Woods, a 2015 graduate of Loyola, who was angered when Duhé tweeted Tuesday using the hashtag #BlackOutDay, in support of a Twitter event that encouraged users to pause and show solidarity in the fight against racial injustice.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said, “For the family of George Floyd, the good police officers who keep us safe, my students, faculty and staff. Praying for peace on this #BlackOutTuesday.”

Woods tweeted in response that there is “no way in HELL that BLACK LIVES matter” to Duhé, who she called “one of, if not, THE most racist human” Woods has “ever encountered in a professional setting.”