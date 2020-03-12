Arizonans keep watchful eyes on bald eagles nesting near humans

Arizona has close to 90 bald eagle breeding areas, according to Game & Fish. The agency notes on its website that nestwatchers can help identify eagles that are in life threatening situations so biologists can help.

The watchers work 10 days in a row, spending those days and nights near the nests to keep close watch. They spend their time talking, reading and, of course, watching the birds.

“By having the nestwatchers here, we’re able to figure out what might be causing problems and make sure that we’ve got management on the ground, and recreators that understand the proper way to recreate in an area where you might have a bald eagle’s nest just right behind you,” said Kenneth Jacobson, who’s the bald eagle management coordinator with Arizona Game & Fish.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nestwatchers spend so much time with these birds they start to pick up on personality traits. Martinez said 2019 was a “complicated” year for the bald eagles he watched. Food was scarce, and one of the fledglings died.

“That’s nature,” Martinez said. “But because we put names on them and we were really attached to them, one of them dying was a really sad moment for us.”

Martinez said he’s still debating whether to name any fledglings that hatch this year.