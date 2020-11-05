Arizona will have more ‘extreme heat’ days, researchers say

The team used climate simulations of 47 U.S. metropolitan areas, including Tucson and Phoenix, to determine potential changes in how people will experience heat and cold in the coming decades.

“We need a local-to-regional scale of information to try to quantify the different agents (variables), these different agents are responsible for impacting climate change, and it’s what makes our simulations new and more precise,” said Matei Georgescu, a co-author of the study and associate director of the ASU school.

Every city has its definition of extreme heat – in Phoenix, it’s 112 degrees. According to Austin Jamison, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the city has already experienced 29 days of extreme heat in 2020, and August and July were the two hottest months recorded in Phoenix since official record keeping began in 1896.

“High heat can affect the whole population. We recommend people stay hydrated and stay cool when we have these temperatures, you definitely need to limit strenuous outdoor activities,” said Isaac Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “That is why we release heat warnings, for the safety of the population.”

September 2020 tied with September 2010 as the third hottest September on record in Phoenix, he said.