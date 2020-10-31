Arizona voters have already cast a record 2.3 million early ballots

“In previous elections, younger voters and Democrats tended to vote a little later or drop off their ballots on Election Day, and there’s been a significant effort to activate these voters and get them to turn in their ballots early,” Bentz said.

Arizona Democrats were well ahead of Republicans when early voting first started, according to data compiled by Saguaro Strategies, but GOP voters have been closing the gap recently. By Friday, 885,474 Democratic ballots had been returned compared to 859,848 ballots for Republicans.

Bentz said that President Donald Trump’s “own messaging hurt his chances in Arizona when it comes to Republican early voters.” That trend has been seen in early voting in states across the country.

“There’s a portion of the Republican electorate that is holding on to their ballots so far,” Bentz said.

But Mike Noble, chief of research for OH Predictive Insights, said that could just mean a surge of Republican voters on Election Day. He said late votes could prove a challenge for recorders, to see “how quickly can they get those out and also if there’s discrepancies.”

Late voters could complicate things for recorders if they got an early ballot and then decide to vote in person on Election Day, Challender said.